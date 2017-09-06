Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí carrying out searches at halting site in Cork city

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 11:57 am

A major garda operation is continuing at a halting site on the Northside of Cork city.

Searches are being carried out at Holyhill in Knocknaheeney, while a large garda presence is reported in the Gurranabraher area.

It is believed officers are searching for weapons at the site.

Gardaí are not releasing any further information at this point as the operation is ongoing.


