Gardaí arrest woman after seizing 30,000 tablets at house in Dublin

One person has been arrested following a drugs seizure in Dublin.

A house in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was searched yesterday morning as part of a joint, intelligence-led operation by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Finglas Drugs Unit.

Revenue officers seized a package containing approximately 30,000 tablets, with an estimated value of €60,000.

A 31-year-old Irish woman was arrested at the scene by Gardaí, and is being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station.