Gardaí arrest teenager in connection with spate of burglaries in Dublin

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 12:48 pm

A young man has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies across the Clontarf area in north Dublin yesterday.

The first burglary took place at a house at Stiles Court at around 4am.

Another burglary happened at Kincorra Drive at around 9.30pm that night, and around an hour later a bicycle was stolen at St Lawrence Road.

At 11pm, there was a burglary at St Lawrence Road, and a car was also taken from the area.

A short time later, a 19-year-old man was arrested as part of a follow-up operation in the East Wall area.

He is due in court today in connection with the incidents.

