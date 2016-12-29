Gardaí arrest man in connection with 1991 abduction of Charles Brook Pickard

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 60s in relation to the investigation into the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Pickard in Co Kerry in 1991.

The 43-year-old was abducted and driven away in his van by a number of males from the White Strand at Castlecove, Co. Kerry, on April 26, 1991.

He was was married with four young children.

Less than a month later, his van - a navy Ford Transit van - was found burned out in Shronaloughnane Forest, 27 miles from where he was abducted.

The man arrested is being detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act.