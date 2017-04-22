Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appealing for witnesses following armed robbery

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 04:10 pm

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an armed cash in transit robbery in Dublin yesterday.

A man made off with a cash box after threatening an employee with a gun outside the Eurospar shop at Bayside Shopping centre at around 11.30am.

The suspect was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms with the hood pulled up and a black ski mask.

The man left the scene in a waiting car and a black Opel Vectra was later found in the front carpark of Bayside Train Station.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area before or after the incident to contact them.

