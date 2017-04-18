Gardaí appeal for witnesses to robbery at Kildare service station

Gardaí have today appealed for witnesses to last Friday’s robbery and false imprisonment at a service station in Athy, Co Kildare.

Staff who were locking up the Top Oil service station on the Kilkenny Road were approached by two males wearing balaclavas and holding knives at 9pm on Friday, April 14, gardaí said.

They threatened the staff, forced them into a back room and demanded money.

The men, who were unsuccessful in gaining access to the safe, took one the staff members and put him in a car, and left the scene.

The raiders then told the second staff member to bring them the cash from the safe and meet them a short distance away.

The staff member brought the contents of the safe to the raiders where they met on the Kilkenny Road, Athy between the Top Garage and Loughman’s Garage where they were handed over the money.

The first staff member was released unharmed. Gardaí were later contacted.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a car, believed to be a Mazda 323F, acting suspiciously around the Service station on the evening of Friday, April 14, at around 9pm; or who may have seen suspicious activity on the Kilkenny Road Athy between the Top Garage and Loughman’s Garage around 9pm.

Anyone with this or any other information can contact the Gardaí in Athy on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Garda station.