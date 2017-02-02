Gardaí appeal for witnesses to aggravated burglary at Limerick house

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Limerick yesterday.

Three men entered the house in Shanagolden, and confronted the occupant. He was locked in an upstairs room and the house was ransacked.

The victim managed to free himself and raise the alarm sometime later. He was uninjured.

The three raiders, who are all described as being in their mid 20s - of average height and were all wearing hoodies, fled the scene.

The area was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.