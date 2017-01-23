Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 2014 murder

Gardaí in Dublin have tonight launched a fresh appeal for witnesses to a 2014 murder.

The partial remains of Mark Burke, 36, were found at Thornton's Recycling Plant on Killeen Road on July 31, 2014.

Gardaí have established that the last confirmed sighting of Mark was on Corrig Avenue, Dun Laoghaire on Monday, July 28, 2014 at 2.30pm.

The appeal is now focused on this area as there is a period of up to 80 hours, for which Mark's movements are unknown.

Following a Garda appeal on Crimecall on September 22, 2014, Mark was reported missing to Gardaí by his father Noel on November 11, 2014.

Mark was subsequently identified through DNA profiling. He had been living at Bentley House, Dun Laoghaire up to a short while before his death.

Mark is thought to have been homeless at the time of his death.

Gardaí are appealing to all persons who knew Mark, who may have been in Mark’s company, saw or spoke to Mark, between 2.30pm on the 28th July and 31st July 2014 to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.