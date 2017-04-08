Gardaí appeal for witnesses from large crowd after man left in critical condition in hospital

A man is in a critical condition in hospital, following an assault in County Monaghan this morning.

Gardaí found the victim lying unconscious on Main Street in Carrickmacross at around 4am.

He was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot via an alleyway off Main Street.

Gardaí say there was a large number of people in the area at the time of the assault, and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They particularly want to speak to anyone who may have a recording of the incident on their phone or dash cam.