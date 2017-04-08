Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses from large crowd after man left in critical condition in hospital

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 12:13 pm

A man is in a critical condition in hospital, following an assault in County Monaghan this morning.

Gardaí found the victim lying unconscious on Main Street in Carrickmacross at around 4am.

He was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot via an alleyway off Main Street.

Gardaí say there was a large number of people in the area at the time of the assault, and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They particularly want to speak to anyone who may have a recording of the incident on their phone or dash cam.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Body of a man recovered after seen falling from Cliffs of Moher

Archbishop urges people to share secrets on IRA's 'disappeared' victims

Bus Éireann talks continue on day 17 of strike action

Man arrested in connection with murder of Donegal man in 2012


Today's Stories

Tom Crean's family delighted at Norwegian tailfin honour

€70k raised to save widowed father of five from eviction

Thousands seek pay restoration

Depression affects 1-in-7 teenagers

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 