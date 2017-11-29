Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as teenage boy dies after being struck by van in Kildare

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 07:21 am

A 16-year-old boy has died, after being knocked down by a van in Co Kildare.

The teenager was hit while crossing the Clane Road in Sallins on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.45am on Monday.

He lost his fight for life at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin last night.

He passed away yesterday evening. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been on the Clane Road, Sallins or in the area between 7.40am and 7.45am on Monday morning, and particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 - 884300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


