Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man remains in serious condition following crash

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 06:55 am

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle serious injury road traffic collision that occurred in New Ross.

The collision occurred on the N30 just south of Corcoran’s Cross heading in the New Ross direction at approximately 4.50pm on Wednesday March 22, when a car left the road and hit a ditch.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 20s, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular any persons who may have travelled the road on the day between 4 and 5pm and who may have seen a red Citroen Saxo car on the road to contact them at New Ross Garda Station 051 - 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

