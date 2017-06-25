Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies following alleged assault in Waterford

Home»Breaking News»ireland

A 54-year-old man has died following an alleged assault in Tramore, Co. Waterford yesterday.

The incident happened around 2.15am on Lower Strand Street in the town.

The man was found unconscious on the street and was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

He was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

A post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Tramore Garda Station for questioning and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at 1pm today

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

