Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal collision in Longford

Gardaí in Granard, Co Longford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision.

A three-car collision occurred on the R198 at Cloonagh near Drumlish shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday.

The driver of one of the cars, a 34-year-old woman, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others injured in the collision were removed by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital. Their injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

The body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site and the road has reopened to traffic.

The vehicles involved have been removed for further examination.