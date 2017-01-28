Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for more information on Dublin hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 02:25 pm

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a Dublin hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries.

The collision happened in the early hours of December 27.

A 27-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the R128 Skerries to Loughshinny Road. The vehicle left the scene.

The injured man remains in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of a blue Volkswagen Transporter van who may have information relating to this incident to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone to may have seen this van in the vicinity of Skerries in the early hours of December 27, to contact Balbriggan garda station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí at Blabriggan are investigating.

