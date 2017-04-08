Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information on 'callous' shooting of woman in Dublin

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 06:36 am

A 77-year-old woman remains in hospital this morning after a shooting incident in Dublin on Thursday night.

She was shot in the leg by a lone gunman who knocked on her door on Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Monkstown.

Gardaí have described it as a callous attack and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Superintendent Martin Fitzgerald said: "In terms of description, what we're working with at this moment in time is a male, dressed in dark clothing, we have no assessment as to what age, and a height description of between 5' 7" and 5' 10"."

