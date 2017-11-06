Gardaí appeal for information after boys assaulted near train station

Gardaí are investigating an assault on two teenage boys in Co Meath.

It happened around 4pm yesterday on the roadway leading to Gormanston Railway Station, where two 17-year-olds from Laytown were assaulted by a large group of youths.

The alleged attackers were described as both black and white youths who were accompanied by females who witnessed the assaults.

These groups boarded the train in Balbriggan Station and got off at Gormanston Station.

Gardaí in Laytown are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this group of people either boarding or getting off the train or who were on the train between the above two stations on Sunday evening and who may be in a position to provide any information to Gardaí.

Also, anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Gormanston Railway Station which is just off the R132 north of Balbriggan shortly after 4pm is asked to contact Gardaí.

Any person with information is asked to call the 041-9813320 or 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.