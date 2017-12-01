Gardaí appeal for hit-and-run witnesses in Westmeath

Gardaí are appealling for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Co. Westmeath on Wednesday.

It happened on the M6 westbound between Junction 5, Kilbeggan and Junction 6, Moate at around 9pm on Wednesday night.

A car hit the back of a silver Toyota Yaris causing it to spin across the road.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris did not require hospital treatment. However the offending vehicle, no description, drove off.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who may have travelled this stretch of road between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday, Novermber 29, or to anyone with information that can help, to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6498550, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.