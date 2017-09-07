Gardaí and parents 'concerned' for two teenagers missing since yesterday

Gardaí are asking for help in finding two missing teenagers believed to be together.

Nicole O'Reilly and Jason Akandu, both 14 years of age, are missing from their homes in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

Nicole was last seen at around 8.30am at Westbrook Drive in Balbriggan yesterday, September 6.

She is described as being five foot seven inches tall with long brown hair.

She was wearing her Loreto school uniform which is a green jumper with a green and navy check skirt.

Nicole O'Reilly.

Jason was last seen at 8.50am in Balbriggan on the same day.

Jason is described as being five foot eight inches tall with black hair.

Jason Akandu.

He was wearing his Ardgillen school uniform, a blue v-neck jumper, white shirt and black trousers.

Gardaí and the parents of Nicole and Jason have said they are "concerned" for the children and ask if anyone can assist in locating them to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.