Gardai and military police investigate as cocaine worth €3,000 found at Rathmines army barracks

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 07:09 pm

Military police discovered cocaine worth €3,000 at a communal bathroom in Cathal Brugha Barracks following a tip-off, it has emerged.

According to reports the Class A drugs were found and seized by military police in a communal bathroom in the living quarters at the barracks in Rathmines, Dublin.

The drugs were discovered on December 22 and brought to Rathmines Garda station where, after initial investigations, the drugs were estimated to have a street value of €3,000.

According to media reports the military police and the Garda are said to be carrying out separate investigations into the seizure and no arrests have been made.

