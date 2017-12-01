Garda Keith Harrison 'disappointed' but not surprised at Disclosures Tribunal conclusion

Garda Keith Harrison says he is "disappointed" but not surprised with the conclusions of the Disclosures Tribunal.

Justice Peter Charleton rejected claims by Garda Harrison and his partner that Gardaí maliciously called in TUSLA to interfere in their family life.

He said their allegations were "entirely without validity".

In a statement, Garda Harrison says he is still issuing proceedings in the High Court over the matter.

His statement in full read as follows: "Garda Harrison is disappointed with the conclusions of the Tribunal, these conclusions were anticipated from the outset given the views adopted in the opening statement and come as no surprise to him.

"In light of his dealings with and attendance at the Tribunal, where one of the issues of concern was the refusal to pursue parties who witheld documents, he did not anticipate the Tribunal would support his views regarding the actions of An Garda Siochana.

Garda Keith Harrison.

"Garda Harrison's proceedings against the Commissioner of An Garda Siochana, the Minister for Justice and Equality, Ireland and the Attorney General before the High Court will continue.

"He is confident that upon his calling all relevant witnesses and receiving full discovery of all relevant documentation, the High Court will reach different conclusions in respect of many matters contained in the report of the Tribunal.

"In view of the fact that those proceddings are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."