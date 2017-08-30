Home»Breaking News»ireland

Garda figures show almost 1,700 on the spot fines have been issued to cyclists

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 12:35 pm

Nearly 1,700 on the spot fines have been given out to cyclists, according to new garda figures.

They show that breaking a red light is the most common offence.

Cyclists can be issued with on the spot fines of €40 for any one of seven offences including cycling in a pedestrian area, cycling without reasonable consideration and failing to have lights.

On the spot fines for cyclists were introduced at the end of July 2015 and in the two years since their introduction 1,660 have been issued.

Up to 843 on the spot fines were for breaking a red light and so far this year 441 have been issued.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irishman's footage of his family's evacuation shows extent of Texas floods

Legal experts want Minister to delay rollout of new Public Services Card

HSE hits out at 'emotional terrorism' tactics of HPV vaccine opponents

Gardaí arrest fighters heading for Syria


Today's Stories

Theresa May has to rescue ‘clown’ Boris Johnson

Molly Martens ‘stripped of any external dignity’ in prison

Ireland can learn from Britain’s ID card failure

Moves to stave off threat of disease after flooding

Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 