Garda figures show almost 1,700 on the spot fines have been issued to cyclists

Nearly 1,700 on the spot fines have been given out to cyclists, according to new garda figures.

They show that breaking a red light is the most common offence.

Cyclists can be issued with on the spot fines of €40 for any one of seven offences including cycling in a pedestrian area, cycling without reasonable consideration and failing to have lights.

On the spot fines for cyclists were introduced at the end of July 2015 and in the two years since their introduction 1,660 have been issued.

Up to 843 on the spot fines were for breaking a red light and so far this year 441 have been issued.