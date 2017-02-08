Home»Breaking News»ireland

Garda Commissioner entitled to due process, says Minister

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 10:12 am

A senior Government Minister has insisted that the Garda Commissioner is entitled to remain in her job during a State inquiry.

Paschal Donohoe said that Nóirín O'Sullivan is owed due process.

The Government will publish the terms of reference later for a statutory inquiry into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.

Last year, two members of the force accused senior officers of a smear campaign to discredit Sergeant Maurice McCabe who claimed there was mismanagement in the Cavan/Monaghan division.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said that nothing has been proven yet.

“The Commissioner is entitled to due process like anybody else,” he said.

“We have a Commission of Inquiry that will now be set up under the Commission of Inquiries Act of 2004 and while that work is being carried out, she, like anybody else is entitled to due process and for that work to be implemented in an effective and impartial manner.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda, whistleblowers

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to stay amid inquiry

The fallout from Maurice McCabe case may cause more damage yet

More in this Section

500 jobs 'likely' to go as Hewlett Packard closes global print business at Leixlip

Man found near his upturned car on a rural road claimed he found it that way

Facial recognition technology being used to identify images of children online

Nurses and midwives 'more than likely' to ballot for strike


Today's Stories

Man found near his upturned car on a rural road claimed he found it that way

CCTV reviewed after botched murder attempt in Amsterdam

Facial recognition software used to target girls

Time spent online by children the top internet safety concern for parents

Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 