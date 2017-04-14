Home»Breaking News»ireland

Garda attempt to trace two cars following fatal Dublin hit and run last night

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 07:40 am

Update 12.40pm: Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the movements of two cars after a pedestrian died in a hit and run in Dublin last night.

32 year old father of three Stephen Lynch was knocked down in Tallaght, following reports of an earlier altercation on the road at Brookview Close.

There had been local speculation of a possible gangland link to the killing but Gardaí briefing journalists at the scene, say Mr Lynch was NOT involved in any criminality.

Superintendent Peter Duff, from Tallaght Garda Station has the latest: "We're also appealling to anyone who saw the movements of a silver Ford focus hatchback.

"The registration is 10 WW 1812 or a red coloured Volkswagen Polo 01 D 9539.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw those cars in the Tallaght or Crumlin area to contact us in Tallaght.

Earlier: Gardaí are going to hold a press conference this morning after a fatal hit and run in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The victim, named locally as 30-year-old Stephen Lynch, was struck by a car at Brookview Close at around 7 in the evening.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot - despite being chased by bystanders.

There are reports that the crash may have been deliberate and detectives are investigating possible gang links.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda, hit and run, dublin,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Garda investigating after teen stabbed in Meath

Sister of teen, who died from taking synthetic drugs, pleads with young people not to take them

Report recommends review of route guides following R116 tragedy

Rural communities can tap into €20m development fund


Today's Stories

Our maternity system FoI request delivers €600k price

‘Student apartments would suck the life out of residential areas’, says Cork councillor

Giddy Dáil delighted to wade past water charges

Paschal Donohoe: Do not dig up water meters

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 