Garda and civilian cars crash on Limerick road; two injured

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 07:04 pm

By David Raleigh

A garda and a civilian were both taken to hospital as a precaution after their cars were involved in a crash today, gardaí said.

The two-vehicle incident occurred about 6kms outside Newcastle West on the Bruff line shortly after 9am.

It is understood the cars collided near a bend in the road.

Three fire engines from Rathkeale and Newcastle West attended the incident along with an ambulance crew.

Gardaí said a female garda travelling in a garda patrol car and a female motorist in the other car sustained minor injuries.

“It happened around 9am between Newcastle West and Bruff. Two females, one from each car, were brought to hospital,” said a garda spokesman.

Although serious damage was caused to both cars, gardaí said "no serious injuries" were reported.

This picture shows the damage to the garda car in today's crash. Picture: Press 22


