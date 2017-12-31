Garda and civilian cars crash on Limerick road; two injured

By David Raleigh

A garda and a civilian were both taken to hospital as a precaution after their cars were involved in a crash today, gardaí said.

The two-vehicle incident occurred about 6kms outside Newcastle West on the Bruff line shortly after 9am.

It is understood the cars collided near a bend in the road.

Three fire engines from Rathkeale and Newcastle West attended the incident along with an ambulance crew.

Gardaí said a female garda travelling in a garda patrol car and a female motorist in the other car sustained minor injuries.

“It happened around 9am between Newcastle West and Bruff. Two females, one from each car, were brought to hospital,” said a garda spokesman.

Although serious damage was caused to both cars, gardaí said "no serious injuries" were reported.