Game developed by Irish man secures seven Guinness World Records

An online multiplayer video game created by Irish man Brendan Greene has added to its industry success by securing seven world records, writes Cillian Sherlock.

Guinness World Records has announced that PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, better known as PUBG, has secured seven of its records.

The titular 'PlayerUnknown' Brendan Greene launched the PC game with Bluehole Inc on March 23.

The Battle Royale-esque PUBG sees 100 players dropped on an island where they fight over materials and weapons in an elimination survival match.

An 'early-access' game, PUBG sold one million units in 16 days - the fastest time to sell 1 million units for a Steam Early Access game.

Shortly after this on June 10, the game became the fastest Steam Early Access game to gross $100m - in just 79 days.

The game, the most actively played game on Steam, has become one of the most popular in the world, becoming the first ever videogame to reach two million concurrent players - with a peak 2,279,084.

They other records include the most concurrent players for a Steam Early Access game, the nost concurrent players on Steam for a non-Valve videogame, and the first non-Valve videogame to be the most played game on Steam.

The developer picked up PC Game of the Year and Multiplayer Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks awards yesterday.

December will see more award announcements in the games industry and PUBG is a contender for multiple Game of the Year considerations.

While Greene, from Ballyshannon, has previously stated that he is unsure if the game deserves the title in a year which has seen hugely succesful releases such as Nintento's Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild.