Galway woman, who was down to her last €24, collects €297k EuroMillions jackpot

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:46 pm

A Galway woman, whose car was so worn out that the registration plate on her car was held together with sellotape, has collected €297,860 on the EuroMillions draw.

Niamh O'Meara, who has played the Lottery every week since she was 18, picked up her cheque from National Lottery headquarters today after winning the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize on the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, April 4.

Niamh’s winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at SuperValu, Clonfert Avenue, Portumna, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

She said she could not believe it when her numbers came up.

She said: "This came at the perfect time for me. I was down to the last €24 in my bank account. Last week the registration plate fell off the back of the car.

"I had to resort to the sellotape to keep it hanging on. Not any more though, my first purchase was a brand new car once I realised I had hit the jackpot."

Niamh visited National Lottery Headquarters with her two sisters today to pick up her cheque.

She said: "I’ve played the Lottery every week since I turned 18. I play the Euromillions every Tuesday and Friday, and pick up the odd scratchcard every now and again.

"I always felt I would win the lottery, and that one day I would be here in the National Lottery picking up a cheque. Our mam passed away a few years ago and in some ways I think this was a gift she has sent me.

"I’m off on holidays on Monday to celebrate and after that a new house and some celebrations with the family are in order.

"I honestly just can’t believe it, it really is a dream come through, my whole family are only delighted for me."

