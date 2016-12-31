Galway Gardaí appeal for information on hit-and-run that leaves elderly man critical

An elderly man is in critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in Co. Galway.

Gardaí have said there was a collision between a vehicle and the 84-year-old pedestrian at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 28.

It happened one kilometre outside Clonberne on the Dunmore to Clonberne road close to the Old Post Office.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to University College Hospital Galway where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 4.30pm and 5pm on the 28th to contact them in Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.