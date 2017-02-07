Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gail O'Rorke: Helping my friend 'felt like a natural thing to do'

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

The first person in Ireland to be prosecuted for assisting someone to die by suicide has said it is the most difficult thing she has ever gone through.

Gail O’Rorke was acquitted of attempting to assist the death of her friend who was suffering from multiple sclerosis last year by helping her travel to a clinic in Switzerland in 2011.

Ms O’Rorke has written a new book about her experiences called Crime or Compassion.

She said: “She just asked me to make that phone call and start the ball rolling. It was nothing to us, it was just a phone call to an organisation where it is legal, so it just felt like a natural thing to do.”

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show last week, Ms O’Rorke spoke about the close personal bond she developed with MS sufferer Bernadette Forde.

"We just kind of had a spark. She was a quirky lady, she wasn't very tolerant of people in her home sometimes," she said.

"We just hit it off. Gradually over time it just became a very strong friendship."

As her illness developed however, Ms Forde's talk turned to thoughts of ending her life and travelling to assisted suicide clinic Dignitas in Switzerland, said Ms O’Rorke.

First person to be prosecuted for assisting suicide in Ireland describes experience on Late Late Show.

KEYWORDS assisted suicide, gail o'rorke.

