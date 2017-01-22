Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fuel prices see biggest monthly increase in almost two years

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 01:24 pm

Fuel prices have seen their biggest monthly increase in nearly two years.

The AA says petrol and diesel are up by 5 cent a litre, compared to December.

Petrol prices are now at their highest since March 2015.

The AA says the average cost of a litre of petrol is just over €1.36, while diesel is just under €1.27.

It is calling for a reduction in what it calls "excessive" fuel taxes.

An estimated 63% of the retail price of petrol consists of taxes.

Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Ireland highlighted. “While it’s impossible to know what the long-term future holds when it comes to fuel prices, currently all the factors which inform prices are trending into the wrong direction for motorists.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

PSNI investigating fire that put family in hospital

Man arrested in connection with Dublin robbery

38-year-old pedestrian dies following collision with a car in Laois

IFA welcome extra support for farmers, fishermen and local communities


Today's Stories

Public rows in behind Olympian O'Donovan brothers to bestow Cork Person of the Year

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Donald Trump’s Life next for Irish cartoonist?

Woman hit by €1 coin sues council

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 