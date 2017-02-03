Home»Breaking News»ireland

Friend of man allegedly murdered in row over a Chihuahua lied to Gardaí

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:13 pm

The friend of a man who was allegedly murdered in a row over a Chihuahua has admitted he lied to Gardaí about whether his friend was armed.

Josh Turner and Wayne Cluskey, who are both from Mooretown in Ratoath, Co. Meath, deny murdering Christopher Nevin at Tailteann Road in Navan.

Yesterday, Wayne Casserly told the court that he and his best friend Christopher Nevin were watching TV at his house on the afternoon of November 19th 2015 when Josh Turner knocked on the window.

He said Christopher went outside and he followed him moments later when he heard them screaming at each other.

When he tried to calm them down, he said Wayne Cluskey got out of the car and came charging towards Christopher with an axe.

Under cross-examination today, he accepted that Christopher had armed himself with a hatchet before he went outside. He said he grabbed it from just inside the front door on his way out.

He accepted he had given Gardaí a different version of events.

The jury was also shown CCTV footage from a house across the road from where it all happened.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr. Nevin was murdered over a dispute with Josh Turner over the breeding of Chihuahuas.

Both he and Wayne Cluskey have pleaded NOT guilty.

KEYWORDS gardai, friend, man, chihuahua,

