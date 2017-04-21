Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fresh investigation into murder of Garda Anthony Golden

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 07:27 am

A new investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Garda Anthony Golden.

He was shot in Omeath in County Louth in October 2015 by Crevan Mackin - who then took his own life.

A Prime Time Investigates program has alleged that Gardaí had a litany of information about Mackin and the weapons and bombs he had in the months prior to his killing of Garda Golden.

Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald says a full review is needed: "There needs to be a criminal investigation into these turn of events that led to the death of Garda Tony Golden.

"And we belive that the Dáil needs to be recalled immediately."

