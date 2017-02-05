Home»Breaking News»ireland

French court indicts Ian Bailey in relation to murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 01:50 pm

Ian Bailey, who was questioned in connection with the death of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Co Cork 20 years ago, has been indicted in France for her murder.

Mr Bailey, 59, an English journalist living in Co Cork, has been served with papers by gardaí, on behalf of the French authorities.

Mr Bailey's extradition to France has been refused by the courts in Ireland because of the lack of evidence connecting him to the murder.

He is now likely to be tried in France in his absence.

Mr Bailey told the Sunday Times that gardaí had called to his home in Schull, west Cork, on Thursday to serve him with a 95-page indictment outlining the case against him.

Ian Bailey.

"I thought the gardaí had come to arrest me. They were very polite. I'm constantly on alert as the French are determined to extradite me and am always preparing for the worst.

"I still can't leave Ireland, or cross the border, in case I'm arrested on foot of a European arrest warrant. This ordeal just goes on and on," he said.

Frank Buttimer, a solicitor who acts for Bailey, told the paper on Saturday he was considering the indictment.

Ms Toscan du Plantier's badly-beaten body was found outside her holiday home near Toormore outside Schull on the morning of December 23, 1996.

No one has ever been charged in Ireland in connection with her death, despite an extensive Garda investigation.

Mr Bailey was twice arrested by gardaí and questioned about the murder.

He has always denied any involvement.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Ian Bailey: French likely to convict me of du Plantier murder; I'll fight any arrest warrants

Ian Bailey's French lawyer expects him to get 30 years in Sophie Toscan Du Plantier trial

French magistrate wants Ian Bailey to face Sophie charges

More in this Section

Alcohol, tobacco and car seized as Customs Officers raid Cork house

Women travelling for abortions often come alone, unsupported, ashamed, Citizens' Assembly hears

'Not everybody aware of impact' of flood relief works on Cork city, claims #StopTheWall

Gardaí investigating organised crime seize €80k of drugs and make one arrest


Today's Stories

Irish women reveal their secrets in postcard campaign

Which books best reflect Cork?

IMF: Government needs to increase capital spending

Exam students in limbo after ASTI ballot result

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 