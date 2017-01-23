Freezing fog has lead to several flights between Ireland and London being cancelled

Thousands of air passengers face possible disruption at London's Heathrow this morning due to thick fog.

A number of flights between Ireland and London airports have been cancelled this morning as a result of freezing fog conditions in southern England.

Around 100 flights have been cancelled at Heathrow due to poor visibility, while some services are affected at London City airport.

Anyone travelling is being advised to check with their airline.

Dublin Airport current says seven arrivals and seven departures have been cancelled, with flights to and from Heathrow and London City affected.

Freezing fog at some London & European airports has resulted in some cancellations @DublinAirport check latest flight info with your airline — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 23, 2017

Several other flights between Dublin and London airports have been delayed.

Dublin Airport is advising passengers to check with with their airlines before heading to the airport, and you can find the latest details of flight arrivals and departures on the airport's website.

Cork Airport is also warning of potential disruption today.

Some delays are anticipated today due to freezing fog in London & Europe although visibility is improving there. Please check flight status pic.twitter.com/pcZtiz6two — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) January 23, 2017

The cancellations come as the Met Office in the UK advises that dense patches of freezing fog will persist across parts of southern England and the country's midland areas.

Heathrow Airport has cancelled 100 flights due to "reduced visibility", while London City Airport has cancelled 10 flights.

Fog at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam has also been leading to some disruption, with Aer Lingus having cancelled a flight to & from the airport this morning.