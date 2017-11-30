Home»Breaking News»ireland

Free travel for kids up to five kicks in tomorrow

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 05:14 pm

Free travel for all under-fives becomes a reality tomorrow.

Kids up to the age of five will be able to travel on all public transport for free, including Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann, Luas, Dart and Dublin Bus.

National Transport Authority boss Anne Graham said: “Today’s development will be good news for families, particularly around this time of year as people get geared up for going into town to do Christmas shopping and to see Santa Claus.”

Other initiatives have included extending child fare eligibility to a person’s 19th birthday, and introducing ‘Kids Go Free’ Leap promotions during the summer.

Following an analysis of the fare zones the cities of Cork, Limerick, Galway an extended city fare zone will also be in place from tomorrow.

When the city fare zone is expanded to satellite towns around these cities an extra 3 million passenger journeys each year will attract the lower city fares with most of these additional passengers within the Cork city area.

For example, a passenger travelling from Carriagline into Cork city currently pays €3.52 by leap card, or €4.40 cash. With the changes to the city fare zone from tomorrow, that journey with cost €1.89 by leap card or €2.70 cash, a saving of 46%.


More in this Section

Ryanair refused to accept "yes under duress" vote on a pay and conditions deal, court hears

Man dead following collision between car and lorry

Three men and woman charged after Bantry cocaine factory find are refused bail

Jury in UCD Tinder sex assault case begin deliberations


Today's Stories

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Leo Varadkar won’t meet party leaders over Brexit approach

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »