Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson loses application to have murder charge dismissed

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 11:57 am

Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson has lost an application to have a murder charge against him dismissed.

The 36-year-old from Loreto Road in Maryland in Dublin is accused of the murder of David Douglas at a shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin in July 2016.

Mr Thompson’s legal team had applied to have the charge struck out saying the prosecution’s case falls shorts.

However, three judges at the Special Criminal Court said they are satisfied there is sufficient evidence to put Mr Thompson on trial for murder.


