Fr Peter McVerry 'absolutely furious' at homeless director's comments on the homeless

Director of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, Eileen Gleeson has said that she regrets the controversial comments she made about homeless people.

Eileen Gleeson said "ad hoc" volunteers feeding rough sleepers and handing out tents can't solve years of "bad behaviour''. She was speaking yesterday before a committee to talk about homeless services.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry said he was "absolutely furious" at Ms Gleeson's comments on homelessness, calling them "an insult to many homeless people".

Fr McVerry said her comments that many people do not become homeless overnight, were incorrect.

Ms Gleeson also said rough sleepers would not be camping on the banks of the Royal Canal if volunteers were not "going down there to feed them".

She added that they are not being linked into services when they are being helped by people trying to do the right thing.

"When somebody becomes homeless it doesn’t happen overnight; it takes years of bad behaviour probably and it takes as long again to work them back into the system," she said.

Today, she said she could have phrased what she was trying to say better, but was trying to highlight the long term problems facing homeless people.

"I regret it in the way I used (the terms)," she said. "The reasons why people become homeless are complex."

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke, Fr McVerry criticised Ms Gleeson for her comments.

"The majority of people do become homeless overnight," Fr McVerry argued. "They become homeless because the landlord evicts them, because they cannot afford to pay the rent or because the landlord says they’re selling their house or because the banks have re-possessed the landlord’s house because the landlord hasn’t paid their mortgage."

Fr McVerry said Eileen Gleeson has said that they want people to engage with the services, but he said "the services are awful and inadequate" and that "much of the emergency accommodation is so awful that people won't go into it".

Fr Kevin Crowley of the Capuchin Day Centre also weighed in on the comments made by Ms Gleeson.

"To me the housing crisis and people sleeping on the streets is still a huge problem," Fr Crowley told Sean O'Rourke.

Fr Crowley spoke of those ringing the freephone number and constantly being told to call back later. When they are told there are no beds for them, Fr Kevin asked: "Is that the way to treat people coming on to the winter?"

Ms Gleeson re-joined the show to respond, saying: "We're all on the one side, all trying to do the same thing."

She said the ultimate aim was to get the person into permanent housing and she simply wanted to make sure the right structures were put in place to enable this.

"It’s not perfect, it’s not ideal and they’ll agree with me that it’s complex and individuals are complex," she said.

Ms Gleeson went on to say that we need to always treat somebody that is homeless with "dignity and respect".

Ms Gleeson’s comments sparked outrage among many people with several taking to Twitter to comment.

#todaysor Don't think I've ever felt further removed from the attitudes of our political class than I have listening to this this morning. I'm in tears of rage at the casual callousness of these people. @TodaySOR — Elpenor Dignam (@Elpenor_Dignam) November 15, 2017

Can I ask what "bad behaviour" the 3,000+ homeless children engaged in? #TodaySOR — Claire McGing (@Claire_McGing) November 15, 2017

Some were so outraged that they called for Eileen Gleeson’s resignation.

Disgraceful comments from Eileen Gleeson today on #TodaySOR . The lack of empathy is appalling. Resign immediately. — Mark Johnson (@markjo85) November 15, 2017

Ms Gleeson, Fr Crowley and Fr McVerry all agreed that social housing was the best solution to the issue.

"The only solution to this problem of homelessness is build social housing...and build at very intensive rates" - Fr Peter McVerry #TodaySOR — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) November 15, 2017

You can listen to the full discussion below: