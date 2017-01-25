Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fourth man arrested after major 'ready for use' firearms seizure in Dublin

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 08:56 am

Gardaí have confirmed a fourth man has been arrested over a major firearms seizure in Dublin yesterday.

Twenty items, including an assault rifle and a submachine gun, were recovered in the Greenogue industrial estate near Rathcoole in west Dublin.

Detectives say a substantial amount of cash was also recovered as part of the investigation.

Three men in their 40s and 50s were detained yesterday and taken to separate Garda stations for questioning. One of them was arrested at the scene.

A fourth man has now also been detained as part of the investigation.

Gardaí investigating criminal gangs discovered the arms, some of which were loaded and ready for use.

Armed gardaí with the Forensic Technical Bureau at the scene in Greenogue business park in Rathcoole Co Dublin. Pic: RollingNews.ie

Detective Superintendent with the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Tony Howard said: "...I can say at this stage that a number of firearms were actually loaded and it would appear were ready to be taken away...These firearms are lethal."

Among the lethal weapons seized are at least one assault rifle, a submachine gun, several handguns and several semi-automatic pistols. A considerable amount of ammunition was also recovered.

Detective Superintendent Howard said it was a significant setback to gangland criminals. One line of inquiry is that the stash could be connected to the so-called Kinahan/Hutch feud .

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Arms seizure

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí holding man at undisclosed location in relation to Eddie Hutch murder

Finian McGrath 'threatens to quit without Stardust inquiry'

Bus Éireann boss to tell committee doing nothing will drive company out of business

New 3,000-home 'town' for Dublin


Today's Stories

Farmer must pay €100k over knife incident

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Gardaí are hunting for armed raider who held up post office

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 