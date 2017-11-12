Home»Breaking News»ireland

Four to appear in court tomorrow charged with conspiracy to murder

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 10:16 am

Four men are due in court tomorrow in Dublin charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The men were arrested after earlier this week in connection with gangland crime in the capital.

It follows an operation in the city last Monday, where Gardaí also seized a firearm and a silencer.

They will appear in Dublin District court tomorrow charged in connection with the investigation.

The four men are aged in their 20s and 30s and are believed to have been planning a gangland murder plot in the Kinahan/Hutch feud.

Two men were picked up in Fairview with a loaded handgun and a silencer, while the other two were arrested in the south inner city.


