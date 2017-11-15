Four people being treated after fire rips through high-rise flats near Belfast

Four people are being treated by paramedics following a blaze that ripped through a high-rise block of flats in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, near Belfast, where residents have been evacuated from the building.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman John McPoland said the fire was reported from the ninth floor about 6pm on Wednesday.

The four people were being treated by the ambulance service, but the situation was ongoing and there was no further details about their conditions, Mr McPoland added.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the matter was being dealt with by the fire service.