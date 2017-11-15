Home»Breaking News»ireland

Four people being treated after fire rips through high-rise flats near Belfast

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 07:06 pm

Four people are being treated by paramedics following a blaze that ripped through a high-rise block of flats in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, near Belfast, where residents have been evacuated from the building.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman John McPoland said the fire was reported from the ninth floor about 6pm on Wednesday.

The four people were being treated by the ambulance service, but the situation was ongoing and there was no further details about their conditions, Mr McPoland added.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the matter was being dealt with by the fire service.


More in this Section

Derry's historic centre voted Northern Ireland's 'best place'

Irish study shows ’substantial’ health benefits from eggs and chicken enriched with Omega 3

Bill allowing payments in cases of catastrophic injury passes all stages in Oireachtas

Limerick to receive largest ever EIB support programme for 3,000 job urban regeneration plan


Today's Stories

Nóirín O’Sullivan may have rung department on day Maurice McCabe was cross-examined

Half of septic tanks fail to meet standards

Policy U-turn as HSE board to be rebuilt

Bertie Ahern ‘infuriated’ at collapse of North talks

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »