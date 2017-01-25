Four men in custody following major garda operation yesterday

Four men remain in Garda custody following a major operation targeting organised crime groups in Dublin in which a large number of guns were seized yesterday.

Three men - in their 40s and 50s -, were arrested yesterday morning after Gardaí discovered firearms and ammunition at Greenogue Industrial estate in Baldonnel.

A fourth man - in his late 30's - was arrested yesterday evening at another location in Dublin.

To date, fifteen firearms, including a number of revolvers and semi-automatic weapons, a sub-machine gun an assault rifle and 1,300-rounds of ammunition, were seized.

A substantial amount of cash and documents related to bank accounts was also recovered as part of the investigation.