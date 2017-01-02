Home»Breaking News»ireland

Four injured in Clare collision

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 04:16 pm

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm on the N85 Ennis Bypass at Ashline a short distance from the town.

Two ambulances and three units of the fire brigade from Ennis attended the incident.

Gardaí closed the road at the Rocky Road and Beechpark roundabouts and diverted traffic away from the area.

A male and female occupant from each vehicle have been taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

One woman is believed to have been seriously hurt however it is not thought any of the casualties have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed until about 3.30pm.

KEYWORDS clare, hospital, crash

