Home»Breaking News»ireland

Four in custody after raid on cocaine lab in West Cork

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 11:20 am

Gardaí are questioning four people after raiding a sophisticated cocaine lab operation in West Cork, writes Eoin English.

They discovered a quantity of cocaine and chemicals used in the processing of illegal drugs during the intelligence-led garda and Customs operation targeting a house in the Dromleigh area of Bantry on Sunday night.

The street street value of the drugs is still being assessed but it is expected to be in excess of €100,000.

Gardaí have also conducted a number of follow up searches of properties in Cork and Dublin and confirmed that there is a national focus to their investigation.

The four, a man in his 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained at Bantry and Bandon Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can be detained for up to seven days.

Two have addresses in the West Cork area and two have addresses in Dublin.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing and they are availing of the services and expertise of the Customs service as part of the probe.


KEYWORDS

BantryCorkWest CorkDrugs

More in this Section

Ireland received 178 warrants from European member states in 2016 and issued 84

Dublin city supervised injection centre facing further delays

Ireland denies threats but vows to remain 'resolute' over Brexit border row

An Post says it can deliver post, water charge refunds and - if necessary - polling cards before Christmas


Today's Stories

3,000 welcomes to our newest Irish citizens

Department reform needs to be proactive, not reactive

Truancy case goes to Supreme Court

Raid victims demand justice reform

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »