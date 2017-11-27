Home»Breaking News»ireland

Four biggest broadband providers to raise prices

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 07:08 am

More than 6,600 households are fighting back after announcements by the country's four biggest broadband retailers that they are raising their prices.

Eir, Virgin, Vodafone and Sky have all announced price rises coming into effect at different points between this October and January next year.

This comes despite a report finding Irish broadband to be the third most expensive in Europe, with an average spend of over €60 per month.

David Liston from 'One Big Switch' says 330 Irish households are joining the switch campaign every 24 hours.

"If I was a consumer sitting at home thining 'I'm sick of this price rise and I'm sick of paying too much for broadband', I'd go to OneBigSwitch.ie," he said.

"Joining is free, check out the offer. If you want the offer, take it up. If you want a better offer from your own proveider, call your provider and say 'I've got this One Big Switch offer, what's the best you can do'?

"The message purely is to switch and to shop around."


