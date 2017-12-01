Former Sinn Féin Senator says system within party to deal with bullying 'not fit for purpose'

The systems within Sinn Féin to deal with bullying in the party are not fit for purpose, according to a Senator who's just left the party.

Trevor Ó Clochartaigh resigned from Sinn Féin yesterday amid allegations of unacceptable behaviour and bullying.

Sinn Féin say his resignation was over fears he would not win the upcoming selection convention in Galway-West to run for the Dáil.

But the now-Independent Senator says there are serious concerns about bullying and disciplinary action within the party.

"The behaviour that happens in Galway-West is totally unacceptable in any modern organisation," said Mr Ó'Clochartaigh.

"The mechanisms within Sinn Féin to deal with these types of issues are not fit for purpose.

"I would hope that they address those because I'm been contacted by a lot of other people in the party who are saying we have similar issues in our own area, and we hope it will be addressed."

Trevor Ó Clochartaigh. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Mr Ó Clochartaigh, who had been a Sinn Féin senator since 2011 is the latest of a growing number of members who have left the party over allegations of bullying, intimidation and misconduct.

Yesterday, the Senator also raised the way the selection convention in his constituency was being carried out, criticising the decision to "plough ahead" with what he claimed was a pre-determined outcome.

"We have had serious breaches of the Sinn Féin code of conduct in Galway West going unpunished and unacceptable behaviour against me and a number of other members locally, from a small number of ruthless, unscrupulous and ambitious individuals going back a number of years now, which has no place in a modern political party," he said.