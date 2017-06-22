Home»Breaking News»ireland

Former Fianna Fáil Senator Des Hanafin dies aged 86

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 02:14 pm

Former Fianna Fáil Senator Des Hanafin has died.

He was 86 years of age and is survived by his wife Mona and two children.

Party leader Micheál Martin paid tribute to his commitment to politics and community.

Mr Martin said: "Des was a man steeped in politics and community who served as a member of Seanad Éireann and North Tipperary County Council for over 30 years having first being elected to the County Council in 1955 and Seanad Éireann in 1965.

"I know that seeing both his children achieve high office was a source of great pride to him.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to Des’ loving wife, Mona and to his children, at this sad time.

"Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis."

Mr Hanafin's children John and Mary both went into politics with Mary serving as a Minister.

