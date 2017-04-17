Forget Tinder, join the Macra says new President James Healy

Macra Na Feirme is the Tinder of rural Ireland, according to the new President Cork man James Healy.

The organisation, which has 180-190 associated clubs, has over 9,000 members from the ages of 17-35.

Speaking on C103 's Cork Today show, Mr Healy said there are a number of reasons to join the club and it is a place where you learn skills you will take with you to whereever you go in life.

James Healy

“It helps people make the most of their abilities, it gives people confidence and builds their self-esteem.”

Of course it is not all about self-actualisation and job prospects, there are more frivoulous reasons to join the official farming community as James tells Patricia Messenger.

“People join Macra for hundreds of different reasons and everyone will get something out of it.

“Plenty people of my own club would be Macra babies... it is the unofficial dating agency of rural Ireland.”

“Who needs Tinder when you can join Macra.”

Listen to the full interview with Patricia Messenger on C103's Cork Today below.