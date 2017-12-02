Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Flying Nun' Sister Patricia Wall named Volunteer of the year

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 07:17 am

"The Flying Nun" has been named Volunteer of the Year at the Volunteer Ireland Awards.

Sister Patricia Wall from Tipperary was given the nickname after she did a skydive for charity at the age of 75.

She did it to raise money for Aware, she was honoured for that and other charity work at last night's awards ceremony.

Sister Patricia Wall says her nickname "The Flying Nun" doesn't interfere with her charity work:

She said: "It has stuck to me at this stage, it is the one thing that has captured people's imagination.

"It has become iconic now but you continue on and do what you have to do."


KEYWORDS

Flying NunPatricia WallVolunteerAwards

More in this Section

Siege of Jadotville soldiers to be honoured today

Latest Luas phase will be in operation one week from today

Brave swimmers facing icy seas for Special Olympics 'Polar Plunge' fundraiser

Utility price hikes will inflict more misery on people who are struggling, says SVP


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Donald Tusk gives Ireland crucial backing on border

Gsoc critical of Garda penalty point failures as it abandons its investigation

8,000 health sector workers preparing for national strike over pay

Flood-prevention funding of €1billion sought by Kevin 'Boxer' Moran

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Irish knitwear is having a moment - here's some of the best on offer

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »