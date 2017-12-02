'Flying Nun' Sister Patricia Wall named Volunteer of the year

"The Flying Nun" has been named Volunteer of the Year at the Volunteer Ireland Awards.

Sister Patricia Wall from Tipperary was given the nickname after she did a skydive for charity at the age of 75.

She did it to raise money for Aware, she was honoured for that and other charity work at last night's awards ceremony.

Sister Patricia Wall says her nickname "The Flying Nun" doesn't interfere with her charity work:

She said: "It has stuck to me at this stage, it is the one thing that has captured people's imagination.

"It has become iconic now but you continue on and do what you have to do."