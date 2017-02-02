Home»Breaking News»ireland

Flooding threatens Cork city as Met Eireann issue national status yellow weather warning

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 07:30 am

National status yellow warning from Met Eireann continues this morning with the threat of flooding looming over Cork city.

Cork City Council has issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am this morning.

“A tidal surge, southerly winds and a low-pressure area in combination with Spring Tide may give rise to tidal flooding tomorrow,” Cork Council said.

“Prior to and after this tide at 09:04 am, there is a danger of tidal flooding in the City.

It is expected that the main impact will be on traffic.

Across the country wind and rain are prominent features with strong southerly winds brushing in this evening.

Tonight the rain is thought to clear although showers will continue in the west and north.

The bad weather is to continue into Friday with showers in the west although there will be some sunny spells.

Friday evening is expected to consist of heavy rain and possible wintry conditions on high ground.

