Flights cancelled as snow finally hits

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 03:57 pm

Two Aer Lingus flights between Dublin and London Heathrow - scheduled for today and tomorrow - have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions in Ireland the UK.

Heathrow Airport has requested airlines reduce their capacity due to severe weather alerts.

Aer Lingus says flight EI-186, from Dublin to London Heathrow, this evening has been cancelled while flight EI-149 from London Heathrow to Dublin tomorrow morning has also been called off.

The airline says all passengers have been notified.

Two weather warnings remain in place across Ireland until tomorrow evening, with snow and ice forecast for many counties.

Snow in Co Clare today. Picture: Arthur Ellis

Tonight, there will be widespread sleet and snow showers. Some will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms. They will continue later in the night over Ulster, but will become scattered elsewhere, with dry, clear spells developing, Met Éireann says.

Lowest temperatures will be +1C to -2C, with icy stretches and some lying snow. Northwest winds will be strong and gusty.

