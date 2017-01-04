Home»Breaking News»ireland

Flanagan: HSE needs to 'step up to overcrowding crisis'

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 08:00 pm

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan is calling on the HSE to 'step up to the plate' to deal with the overcrowding crisis.

The INMO says there were 602 people were on trolleys this morning, the second-highest number ever recorded.

But consultants say the problem is no different to previous years and are denying that a surge in the flu is to blame.

Minister Flanagan says the situation is unacceptable: "I do think it beholds everybody in the health service, whether they’re GPs at primary care level, whether they're at hospital level or indeed whether they’re at community care or nursing home level.

“That we have heads knocked together to ensure that we can provide a health service which our people are entitled to.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS HSE, overcrowding crisis, INMO, Hospital overcrowding,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

602 on hospital trolleys today, Health experts warn massive redesign is needed

There are nearly 540 patients waiting for a hospital bed today

Mater Hospital asks public to avoid A&E department

Trolleywatch figures show that more than 400 patients are waiting for hospital beds today

More in this Section

One person, every three minutes, diagnosed with cancer in Ireland

More than €8m spent on Garda air units over past 6 years

Detox danger: Doctors warn people of possible fatal consequences of detoxing

Cork garda charged with alleged deception, theft


Today's Stories

Ireland deserves explanation over Rio boxing, says Sports Minister

Garda faces over 200 fraud and theft charges

Ireland deserves explanation over Rio boxing, says Sports Minister

Mass attendance sees shoplifting accused late for court

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 